Robert R. Heininger, 83, of West Deer Township, passed peacefully, surrounded by his family, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. He was born May 16, 1936, in Homestead, to the late Frank and Elizabeth (Pernick) Heininger. Bob retired from the H.J. Heinz USA Corporate Office after 34 years of service, working as a senior purchasing agent. He worked in the Holland, Mich. and Pittsburgh offices. In Holland, Mich., he was a member of the Junior Chamber of Commerce and served on the Junior Achievement Team in Pittsburgh for six years. He served his country during the Korean War in the Air Force. Bob graduated from Robert Morris College, where he was the president of Phi Theta Pi honorary fraternity and president of the Greek Council. He finished his degree at night school while working at Heinz. He was a member of St. Victor Roman Catholic Parish, American Legion Post 548 and was an active member of the St. Victor Parish Young and Restless Group. He also taught seventh grade CCD for nine years and sang in the choir. He enjoyed spending time with his family. Survivors include his children, Robert R. Heininger Jr., of Phoenixville, Pa., and Caroline C. (Richard) Hollibaugh, of West Deer; grandchildren, Matthew Heininger, Bradley Heininger and Carlie Anna Kretz; stepgrandchildren, Rebecca Hollibaugh, Julia Hollibaugh and Jack Hollibaugh; his sisters, Jane Okert, of North Versailles, and Shirley (Roger) Schmidt, of Peabody, Mass.; and his sister-in-law, Elizabeth Heininger, of Constable, N.Y. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary (Potersnak) Heininger, July 17, 2017; his grandson, Lehman M. Kretz, July 20, 2018; and his twin brother, Raymond F. Heininger.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer, where parting prayers will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday. Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. in St. Victor Parish, with the Rev. James P. Holland officiating. He will be privately laid to rest next to his wife in St. Joseph Cemetery, North Versailles.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to The Nature Conservancy, 4245 N. Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203, or National Audubon Society, 225 Varick St., 7th Floor, New York, NY 10014. View obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 12, 2019