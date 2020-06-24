Robert R. Lukas, 82, of Ebensburg, Pa., passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, after a brief illness. Born April 20, 1938, in Lower Burrell, he is the son of the late Luddie E. and Anna C. (Tabacek) Lukac. He was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Loretta A. and Paul R. Petrosky. He was a 1956 graduate of St. Joseph High School, Natrona. He attended the University of Pittsburgh and the University of Hartford, Conn. He also served in the U.S. Marine Reserves from 1956 to 1962. Robert began his career with the Campbell Soup Co. in sales in Pittsburgh. He became key account manager in Hartford, Conn., and then became district manager for Bristol Myers in New England. Subsequently, he left to join Candy Corporation of America as eastern regional manager. He left to become national sales manager of Delson Candy Co., division of SaraLee Corp. He left there to become vice president of sales at York Candy Kitchens, in York, Pa., and bought the company in 1982. He later changed the name to the Classic Caramel Company. He retired in 2009. While in York, he was involved in many organizations, and served on several boards. He was inducted into the Candy Hall of Fame in 2007. He moved to Ebensburg, Pa. in 2014, and was an active member of the community. He was known around town as "Uncle Bob" or "UB". He was a member of Holy Name Catholic Church, and served as a Eucharist minister of Holy Communion. Bob was an avid fan of antique autos, owned many over the years and attended meets all over the world. He was a friendly, loving man, who took great pride in his family and friendships. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him. He is survived by his son, Richard T. Lukas, of Southington, Conn., and daughter, Kristin A. Lukas, of Plainville, Conn. He is also survived by his nephews, David Petrosky, of Ebensburg, with whom he lived, Mark (Patty) Petrosky, of Landing, N.J., Ronald (Susie) Petrosky, of Penn Hills, Raymond (Amy) Petrosky, of Murrysville, and Steven (Arlene) Petrosky, of Pompano Beach, Fla., as well as his nieces, Karen (Greg) Moss, of Navarre, Fla., and Ann (Troy) Stevenson, of Lower Burrell. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private celebration of his life was held.



