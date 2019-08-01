|
Robert Raymond Mehal Sr., 81, formerly of Natrona Heights and Oakdale, passed away peacefully at his son's home in Buffalo Township on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Born on July 13, 1938, in Natrona, he was a son of the late Martin L. and Sophie Mehal. Robert was a graduate of Har-Brack High School class of 1956. He served in the Army as an active and reserve military police soldier from 1960 to 1966. Robert was a longtime J.C. Penney employee for more than 35 years, holding the position as a store manager for 25 years and regional district staff manager for four years. He worked in the Pittsburgh area; Philadelphia; Buffalo, N.Y.; and New Jersey for J.C. Penney. He was a member of St. Columbkille Roman Catholic Church in Imperial. He loved watching sports, especially the Steelers, Penguins and the Pirates. His favorite hobby was gardening in his yard, planting trees and flowers. Christmas was special to Robert; he enjoyed decorating his home with his wife for the holiday, of which his children and grandchildren have fond memories. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Charlene Larue (Eversole) Mehal, whom he cherished and loved for 54 years, on March 20, 2017; an infant daughter, Jennifer Mehal; and two brothers, Leonard Mehal and Martin Mehal Jr. Survivors include sons, Raymond P. Mehal, of Carnegie, and Robert (Tracy) R. Mehal Jr., of Buffalo Township; a daughter, Laura (Chris) Becker, of McDonald; and four grandchildren, Andrew, Sarah and Kevin Becker, of McDonald, and Robert (Jessica) E. Mehal, of Middletown, N.Y. He was great-grandfather to Maximus, Coleton and Lincoln Mehal, of Middletown, N.Y.; and step-grandfather to Zachary and Michael Mazur, of Lower Burrell, and Erika Mazur, of Honolulu, Hawaii.
The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until the blessing service at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at PAUL R. AJAK FUNERAL HOME INC., 2 Pine St. and River Avenue, Natrona. Burial with military honors will follow in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.
