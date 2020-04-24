Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
(724) 224-8688
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Acre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert S. Acre


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert S. Acre Obituary
Robert S. Acre, 89, formerly of Natrona Heights, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries, Cabot. He was born April 6, 1931, in Freeport, to the late Milton and Maude Shields Acre. Robert served his country as a veteran of the Army during the Korean War. He was a member of Janes United Methodist Church in Creighton. Robert retired after 30 years of service from General Electric. He enjoyed taking bus trips with his wife. Robert is survived by his wife, Dorothy (Dawson) Acre; sons, Gary Acre, of Worthington, and Scott (Betty) Acre, of Rockville, Md.; stepsons, Edward (Kathy) Dawson, of Valencia, Roy (Luella) Dawson, of Saxonburg, James (Margie) Dawson, of Rimersburg, and John (Michele) Dawson, of Saxonburg; stepdaughters, Elma (Thomas Sr.) Sutej, of Clinton Township, and Martha Bowser (Bob Browne Sr.), of Butler; granddaughters, Valarie and Heather Acre; stepgrandchildren, Thomas Jr., Michael, Daniel and George Sutej, Ralph, Jonathan, Jessica and Marissa Dawson, Viola Kathy Bruno, and Thomas Jr. and John J.C. Bowser; two great-granddaughters; 21 stepgreat-grandchildren; and brothers, John Acre and Ray Acre, both of Freeport. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his first wife, Janice Falkner Acre, Nov. 14, 1990; son, Allan Acre; brother, Fred Acre; and by his sister, Marie Taylor. Due to the current health concerns and recommendations, all services and burial for Robert will be private. A celebration of his life will be held later at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Robert may be made to the Disabled American Veterans at dav.org.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -