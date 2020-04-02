Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles B Jarvie Funeral Home
801 Pittsburgh St
Springdale, PA 15144
724-274-5818
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Irvine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert S. Irvine


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert S. Irvine Obituary
Robert "Mr. Bob" Steele Irvine, 69, of Harwick, passed away March 31, 2020, in UPMC St. Margaret Hospital. He was born June 12, 1950, to his parents, the late John and Dolores O'Hara Irvine, and had been a lifelong member of the community. Mr. Irvine worked as a chef for the former Holiday Inn in Harmarville, and most recently the Frosted Mug. He liked to work crossword puzzles and play with all the new high-tech gadgets that he bought. Surviving him are his loving wife of 46 years, Beverly Bielicki Irvine; daughter, Carrie (Scott) Irvine James, of MeKees Rocks; son, William Irvine, of Cheswick; daughter, Jamie (Bob) Meister Irvine, of Harwick; three grandchildren, Eli, Ezra and Eden Irvine; and two brothers, Jack "Sarge" (Barbara) Irvine, of Texas, and Bill (Fran) Irvine, of Green Tree. Robert's family is having private services and burial. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date and time. Arrangements supervised by THE CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pittsburgh St. Visit www.jarviefuneralhome to leave an online condolence for his family.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -