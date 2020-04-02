|
Robert "Mr. Bob" Steele Irvine, 69, of Harwick, passed away March 31, 2020, in UPMC St. Margaret Hospital. He was born June 12, 1950, to his parents, the late John and Dolores O'Hara Irvine, and had been a lifelong member of the community. Mr. Irvine worked as a chef for the former Holiday Inn in Harmarville, and most recently the Frosted Mug. He liked to work crossword puzzles and play with all the new high-tech gadgets that he bought. Surviving him are his loving wife of 46 years, Beverly Bielicki Irvine; daughter, Carrie (Scott) Irvine James, of MeKees Rocks; son, William Irvine, of Cheswick; daughter, Jamie (Bob) Meister Irvine, of Harwick; three grandchildren, Eli, Ezra and Eden Irvine; and two brothers, Jack "Sarge" (Barbara) Irvine, of Texas, and Bill (Fran) Irvine, of Green Tree. Robert's family is having private services and burial. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date and time. Arrangements supervised by THE CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pittsburgh St. Visit www.jarviefuneralhome to leave an online condolence for his family.