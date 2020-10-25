Robert S. McClosky, 93, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully, with his son by his side, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. He was born Nov. 13, 1924, in West Tarentum, to the late Stanley and Catherine Keller McClosky. Bob lived in the Valley all his life. He is a graduate of Arnold High School class of 1945, and a graduate of Robert Morris University, majoring in accounting. He also attended Penn State University, completing various subjects. Bob attended aviation ordnance school and pregunnery training at Norman Oklahoma Navy Air Technical School, and later served in the Navy during World War II as an aviation ordnance man. He served with the 18th Torpedo Squadron and on the USS Saratoga. Bob worked at ALCOA for 32 years as a cost accountant in the cost accounting, computer, and production planning departments. He was a life member of the Tarentum Elks Lodge, past secretary and chairman of the New Kensington Elks Lodge, life member of the New Kensington VFW, 75-year member of the Lower Burrell American Legion, chairman of the World War II Veterans Group, life member of the USS Saratoga Association, member of the New Kensington Eagles, 12-year member of the Boy Scouts of America, member of the Greenwald School P.T.A., a committee member of the ALCOA 25-year club, and a founder and committee member of the Valley High School Band Boosters. He loved to fish, watch the Pittsburgh Steelers, and spend time with his family. Bob is survived by his son, Gary (Alissa) McClosky; grandson, Benjamin McClosky; and sister, Arlene McClosky. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Mary Louise Midock McClosky; son, Ronald William McClosky; and brother, Richard K. McCloskey. Viewing will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where prayers of transfer will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. A funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 1125 Leishman Ave., New Kensington. Entombment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park. rossgwalker.com
.