Robert "Bobby" Spates, 60, of Cheswick, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019. He was born July 15, 1958, to his parents, Robert Spates Sr. and the late Darla Spates. Mr. Spates was a resident of the Verland Home in Deer Lakes for 21 years. His smile and great sense of humor were among his attributes. He enjoyed watching westerns and playing tricks on the residents, as well as the staff, who will greatly miss him. Surviving him are his father, Robert Spates Sr., of Florida; brother, Brent Spates, of Georgia; and sister, Brenda Cerankowski, of Clinton. Bobby was preceded in death by his mother, Darla, in 1998.

Friends will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, in THE CHARLES B. JARVIE CHESWICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1607 Pittsburgh St., with services to start at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar.

www.jarviefuneralhome.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary