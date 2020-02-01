|
Robert V. Patterson, 70, of Penn Hills, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, after a long, hard-fought battle with various health issues. Bob passed peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Dec. 10, 1949, in Pittsburgh, son of Josephine Patterson and the late Harry Patterson, of Penn Hills. Bob had a strong work ethic, evidenced by his nearly 45 years of dedication as a teacher and principal in the Penn Hills School District. While there, he also served terms as president of the Penn Hills branch of the PSEA. He had a tax preparation business in Penn Hills for 46 years. Bob was a passionate baseball fan who gave back to his community by serving as president of the Penn Hills Baseball Association and coaching several teams. He also was an avid golf fan and founding member of the Churchill Golf League. Bob is survived by wife of 46 years, Sarann "Ann" (Campbell) Patterson; two sons, Robert (Kimberly), of Natrona Heights, and Scott Patterson, of Penn Hills; granddaughters, Felicia and Diana; sister, Beverly (Ron) Hoover, of Penn Hills; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and treasured friends. Family and friends will be received at a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Hebron Church, 10460 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills, PA 15235. Arrangements entrusted to TRENZ FUNERAL HOME INC., Penn Hills.