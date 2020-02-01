Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-5100
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Hebron Church
10460 Frankstown Road
Penn Hills, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Patterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert V. Patterson


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert V. Patterson Obituary
Robert V. Patterson, 70, of Penn Hills, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, after a long, hard-fought battle with various health issues. Bob passed peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Dec. 10, 1949, in Pittsburgh, son of Josephine Patterson and the late Harry Patterson, of Penn Hills. Bob had a strong work ethic, evidenced by his nearly 45 years of dedication as a teacher and principal in the Penn Hills School District. While there, he also served terms as president of the Penn Hills branch of the PSEA. He had a tax preparation business in Penn Hills for 46 years. Bob was a passionate baseball fan who gave back to his community by serving as president of the Penn Hills Baseball Association and coaching several teams. He also was an avid golf fan and founding member of the Churchill Golf League. Bob is survived by wife of 46 years, Sarann "Ann" (Campbell) Patterson; two sons, Robert (Kimberly), of Natrona Heights, and Scott Patterson, of Penn Hills; granddaughters, Felicia and Diana; sister, Beverly (Ron) Hoover, of Penn Hills; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and treasured friends. Family and friends will be received at a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Hebron Church, 10460 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills, PA 15235. Arrangements entrusted to TRENZ FUNERAL HOME INC., Penn Hills.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -