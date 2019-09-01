|
Robert V. Skomo, 68, of Natrona Heights, passed away peacefully at his home Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Robert was born May 21, 1951, in New Kensington, a son of Rose (Sabow) Skomo, of Natrona Heights, and the late Victor, Skomo. He was the widower of Barbara Jean (Haught) Skomo, who passed in 2000. Robert worked for many years as a welder for Blawnox Equipment. When that business closed, he took a job with Allegheny Valley Hospital in the maintenance department. Robert enjoyed hunting and fishing. In addition to his mother, Robert is survived by his son, Clint R. Skomo, of Natrona Heights; and many cousins.
At the family's request, visitation will be private and the burial will be held Tuesday Sept. 3, 2019, in Freeport Cemetery.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019