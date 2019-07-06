|
Robert W. Ecroyd, of Chapel Downs, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Harmar Village. He was born Sept. 23, 1937. He was a longtime employee of Equitable Gas Co. and was politically involved in Harmarville Township politics. He was the beloved husband of 60 years to Cleme Ecroyd; loving father of Patricia (Jim) Marsolino and Angel Ecroyd; grandfather of Maria and Adrienne; brother of Lorraine Marinacci and uncle to her daughters, Kim (Tony) and Lynne.
Professional services were trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 6, 2019