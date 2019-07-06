Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
412-828-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Ecroyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert W. Ecroyd


1937 - 09
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert W. Ecroyd Obituary
Robert W. Ecroyd, of Chapel Downs, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Harmar Village. He was born Sept. 23, 1937. He was a longtime employee of Equitable Gas Co. and was politically involved in Harmarville Township politics. He was the beloved husband of 60 years to Cleme Ecroyd; loving father of Patricia (Jim) Marsolino and Angel Ecroyd; grandfather of Maria and Adrienne; brother of Lorraine Marinacci and uncle to her daughters, Kim (Tony) and Lynne.
Professional services were trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox.
www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now