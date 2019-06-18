Robert W. Schreckengost, 64, of Natrona Heights, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in his home. He was born July 1, 1954, in Natrona Heights and was a son of the late George and Mary Stanton Schreckengost. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially the ones from McDonald's. His hobbies included working on his bikes and old car, Pirates baseball and listening to the oldies. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, George. He is survived by his sisters, Marlene Schreckengost, Judy Faas and Darlene Rykaceski, and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m., immediately following visitation, with the Rev. Dean Ward officiating. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to cover funeral expenses and would be greatly appreciated.