Robert W. Stapko Obituary
Robert W. Stapko, 62, of East Franklin Township, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice of Concordia, Cabot. Robert was born in Oakmont, a son of the late Frank C. and Dorothy (Herron) Stapko, and lived most of his life in Harmarville. Robert was a machinist for over 40 years, and most recently worked at Dlubak Glass in Natrona Heights, and numerous other local businesses. A member of the Methodist faith and a graduate of Oakmont High School, he enjoyed fishing and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, but especially enjoyed spending time with his family. He is survived by his children, Christopher R. Stapko Sr., of Butler, and Jennifer L. Stapko, of East Franklin Township; grandchildren, William Taylor III, Christopher Stapko Jr., and Arabella Stapko; his siblings, Barbara Kauffman, of Springdale, Margie (Okey) Graham, of Erie, and Linda (Ron) Mockenhaupt, of Oakmont. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Mary Stapko.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec 26, in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, PA 15084, 724-224-1526. Interment will be private.
Visit dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2019
