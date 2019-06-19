Roberta Jane (Morford) Sabow, 80, formerly of Natrona Heights, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Flower Mound, Texas. Born May 30, 1939, in Natrona Heights, she was the daughter of the late Robert Edward and Helen Marie (Woolslayer) Morford. Roberta moved from Natrona Heights to Virginia and Texas to live near her daughters. She grew up in Creighton and was a graduate of East Deer-Frazer High School Class of 1957. She was a registered nurse and studied nursing at Allegheny Hospital School of Nursing Class of 1960. Roberta worked at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights for more than 30 years. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Brackenridge. She was a fabulous baker, enjoyed playing cards and liked to travel. Roberta also loved caring for her little white dog, Penelope. Survivors include her two daughters, Diane Sabow (David) Szydlik, of Double Oak, Texas, and Debra Sabow Laird, of Front Royal, Va.; her brother, George W. (Fearby) Morford, of Creve Coeur, Mo., and her sister, Nancy E. (G. Keith) Hartge, of Morrisville, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard M. Sabow, in 1996, and her son-in-law, Michael D. Laird in 2004.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, in the WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 100 Center Ave., Aspinwall, where services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roberta's name to Cross Timbers Rehabilitation And Healthcare Center, Attn: Bill Cownan or Drew Parnham, 3315 Cross Timbers Road, Flower Mound, TX 75028. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary