Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weddell-Ajak Funeral Home
100 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15215
412-781-1897
Resources
More Obituaries for Roberta Sabow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta J. Sabow


1939 - 05 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roberta J. Sabow Obituary
Roberta Jane (Morford) Sabow, 80, formerly of Natrona Heights, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Flower Mound, Texas. Born May 30, 1939, in Natrona Heights, she was the daughter of the late Robert Edward and Helen Marie (Woolslayer) Morford. Roberta moved from Natrona Heights to Virginia and Texas to live near her daughters. She grew up in Creighton and was a graduate of East Deer-Frazer High School Class of 1957. She was a registered nurse and studied nursing at Allegheny Hospital School of Nursing Class of 1960. Roberta worked at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights for more than 30 years. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Brackenridge. She was a fabulous baker, enjoyed playing cards and liked to travel. Roberta also loved caring for her little white dog, Penelope. Survivors include her two daughters, Diane Sabow (David) Szydlik, of Double Oak, Texas, and Debra Sabow Laird, of Front Royal, Va.; her brother, George W. (Fearby) Morford, of Creve Coeur, Mo., and her sister, Nancy E. (G. Keith) Hartge, of Morrisville, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard M. Sabow, in 1996, and her son-in-law, Michael D. Laird in 2004.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, in the WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 100 Center Ave., Aspinwall, where services will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roberta's name to Cross Timbers Rehabilitation And Healthcare Center, Attn: Bill Cownan or Drew Parnham, 3315 Cross Timbers Road, Flower Mound, TX 75028.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now