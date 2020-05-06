Roberta L. Morrow, 58, of Butler, formerly of Fawn Township, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at Platinum Ridge Nursing Home, Brackenridge, after being ill the past three years, battling with brain cancer. She was born Feb. 27, 1962, in Harrison Township, to the late George and June C. (Davidson) Glaister. Roberta lived the past 10 years in Butler, and prior to that Fawn Township. She was a homemaker and also was office support and educator at Fed Ex Freight. Roberta was of the Methodist faith and member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Lyndora. She graduated from Highlands High School in 1980 and New Kensington Commercial. Roberta was a cat lover and enjoyed traveling. Survivors include her husband, Douglas Morrow; her children, Amanda E. Connelly, of Williamsport, and Douglas E. Urbanek II and Laura McCall, of Tarentum. Also surviving are four grandchildren; and her siblings, Mary M. (Michael) Dugan, of Fawn Township, Tyrone L. Glaister, of Freeport, William C. (Michelle) Glaister, of Frazer Township, and Paul E. Glaister, of Fawn Township. All services and burial for Roberta will be private. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Family suggests contributions to the American Brain Tumor Society. Visit dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 6, 2020.