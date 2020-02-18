|
|
Robin L. (Hirtz) Jablonowski, 58, of Indiana Township, passed away peacefully at home with her family on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Robin had a protracted battle with ovarian cancer since being diagnosed in early 2016. She was born Jan. 7, 1962, in Natrona Heights to John Hirtz, of Tarentum, and Leona McGuire Hirtz, of Natrona Heights. Robin was a 1980 graduate of Freeport High School. She loved children and worked for the past 25 years as a caregiver and nanny to multiple families in the greater Allegheny Valley region. When diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2016, she remained active in her family and in her will to fight her illness. She remained a brave, iron-willed woman, even throughout her final months. Robin was a member of Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Parish, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Natrona Heights, and the National Ovarian Cancer Society. She enjoyed shopping, gardening, cooking, cleaning and bird watching. In addition to her parents, Robin is survived by her husband of 38 years, Anthony T. Jablonowski; children, Amanda Jablonowski, of Pittsburgh, and Ian (Clara) Jablonowski, of Washington, D.C.; brother, Gregory (Terri) Hirtz and their son, Gregory Jr., of Natrona; and sister, Kristen (Steve) Horvath and their children, Savannah, Tori and Logan, of Sarver. Robin was preceded in death by her twin daughters, Angela and Dawn. Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Robin may be made to Paws Across Pittsburgh, 346 Orchard St., Springdale, PA 15144. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.