Roger Alan Chorba, 62, beloved husband, father and brother, passed away unexpectedly, at his home in Franklin, Tenn., on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Roger was born in New Kensington, and grew up in Steubenville, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert T. Chorba; mother, Virginia F. Kempinski Chorba Paddock; and stepfather, James W. Paddock. Roger leaves behind his wife of 30 years, Mary Kay; son, Andrew; brother, Chris (Katy) Chorba; stepbrother, James Paddock II; stepsister, Pat (Ken) Mauritz; several cousins, nieces and nephews; and his beloved cat, Trini. Roger attended Miami University of Oxford, Ohio, where he made lifelong friendships as a member of Beta Theta Pi (Alpha Chapter) fraternity. He was a graduate of Ohio State University and a member of Tau Beta Pi engineering honor society. Roger was an accomplished engineer for Dupont for 35 years. He enjoyed both domestic and international assignments, working for a wide variety of industries, promoting safety in design and in the workplace. Roger was known for his gentleness, caring and wonderful sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by friends and family alike.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019