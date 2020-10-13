1/1
Roger F. Bartoli
1922 - 2020
Roger F. Bartoli, 97, of Harrison Township, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot. He was born Nov. 3, 1922, in Butler and was a son of the late Mario and Mary (Paganelli) Bartoli. Roger lived most of his life in Harrison Township with his wife, Lucille. He served in the Air Force as a navigator with the 91st Bombardment Group during World War II and received the Distinguished Flying Cross and an Air Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters. Roger worked for PPG in Creighton for 39 years in production supervision and research. He graduated from Tarentum High School in 1941 and Washington and Jefferson College, where he was captain of the baseball team, in 1951. Roger enjoyed hunting, fishing, building and flying airplanes and walking. Survivors include his children, Mark (Sandi) Bartoli, of Cocoa, Fla.; Eric (Elaine) Bartoli, of Richmond, Va.; and Lisa (William) Orosz, of Austin, Texas. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Nicole Bartoli and William Orosz. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 40 years, Lucille (Kuchta) Bartoli, in 1988, brother Donald Bartoli, sister Dolores Bartoli and a granddaughter. Due to the current coronavirus situation, family visitation was private. A blessing service was conducted at DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Burial was in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. A celebration of Roger's life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Arrowhead Trout Unlimited, c/o Jerry Potocnak, 153 Doyle Road, Sarver, PA 16055. Visit dusterfh.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
