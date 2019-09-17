|
Ronald A. Hecker, 54, of Lower Burrell, died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. He was born July 24, 1965, in New Kensington to Irvin L. Jr. and Jean R. Bowser Hecker, of Lower Burrell, and was a lifelong resident of the local area. Ron worked for Unifirst and had also worked for Fox's Pizza, Lower Burrell. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with his son, working, and watching sports, especially football and baseball. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Matthew Hecker, of Kittanning; brother, Rick (Jennifer Schneiders) Hecker, of New Kensington; companion, Tracy Reichenbaugh; ex-wife, Melissa Hecker. He was preceded in death by an infant sister. His family will love him forever.
Private visitation and funeral service, with the Rev. Harold Mele officiating, by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 17, 2019