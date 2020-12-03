Ronald A. "Ron" Rubright, 82, of Bell Township, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Born Nov. 8, 1938, in Murrysville, he was a son of the late Albert Rubright and Annabelle (Christy) Rubright. Ron proudly served our country with the Army during the Cuban Missile Crises. He was the owner/operator of Ron Rubright Service for 27 years, retiring in 2013. He loved going to the family camp in Elk County, and getting a really good deal. Ron was a meat and potatoes guy, liked his wife Judy's gravy, but also enjoyed a good OREO cookie. He was a fan of NASCAR, and liked attending races out at Lernerville Speedway. In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Kenneth Swank; brother, Robert "Bob" Rubright, and an infant brother. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Judy K. (Irvin) Rubright; daughters, Paula Ann (Jeffery) Fannin, of Apollo, and Tammy S. Swank, of Apollo; grandchildren, Jenna A. (Jared) Boarts, of Apollo, Mitchel T. Fannin, of Apollo, Dalton Z. Swank, of Apollo; great-grandson, Owen; brother, Charles Rubright, of Export; nieces and nephews; and last but not least, his beloved cavashon, Marley Claire. Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in the North Apollo Church of God, 507 20th St., North Apollo, with Pastor Bob Shallenberger officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME INC., Apollo. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ron's memory to Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com
.