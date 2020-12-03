1/1
Ronald A. Rubright
1938 - 2020-12-02
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald A. "Ron" Rubright, 82, of Bell Township, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Born Nov. 8, 1938, in Murrysville, he was a son of the late Albert Rubright and Annabelle (Christy) Rubright. Ron proudly served our country with the Army during the Cuban Missile Crises. He was the owner/operator of Ron Rubright Service for 27 years, retiring in 2013. He loved going to the family camp in Elk County, and getting a really good deal. Ron was a meat and potatoes guy, liked his wife Judy's gravy, but also enjoyed a good OREO cookie. He was a fan of NASCAR, and liked attending races out at Lernerville Speedway. In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Kenneth Swank; brother, Robert "Bob" Rubright, and an infant brother. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Judy K. (Irvin) Rubright; daughters, Paula Ann (Jeffery) Fannin, of Apollo, and Tammy S. Swank, of Apollo; grandchildren, Jenna A. (Jared) Boarts, of Apollo, Mitchel T. Fannin, of Apollo, Dalton Z. Swank, of Apollo; great-grandson, Owen; brother, Charles Rubright, of Export; nieces and nephews; and last but not least, his beloved cavashon, Marley Claire. Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in the North Apollo Church of God, 507 20th St., North Apollo, with Pastor Bob Shallenberger officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME INC., Apollo. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ron's memory to Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
7244781244
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved