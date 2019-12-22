|
|
Ronald E. "Bubba" Hileman, 62, of Leechburg, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in his residence. He was born Oct. 3, 1957, in Natrona Heights, a son of the late Robert Dale Hileman and Mary Claire (McKallip) Hileman. Ronald was a graduate of Penn State University, as well as a student manager of the Nittany Lions football team. For 30 years, he was employed as a social services counselor with the Family Counseling Center of Armstrong County, retiring in 2017. He was a member of Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church in Leechburg. In addition to being an avid Penn State football fan, bowler and golfer, Bubba enjoyed serving as a lay minister to various churches in the local area. Survivors include two brothers, Michael C. Hileman, of Leechburg, and Edward J. Hileman, of Leechburg; three sisters, Patti Melpolder (Donald), of Erie, Mary Lee Smail, of Erie, and Lori Sue Hileman, of Leechburg; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas R. Hileman; and a sister, Linda Jane Hileman.
Friends will be welcomed by his family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church in Leechburg. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Camp Lutherlyn, Box 355, Prospect, PA 16052. Condolences to the Hileman family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2019