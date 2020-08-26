Ronald Frank Maiure, of West Deer Township, formerly of Arnold, passed away suddenly, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Allegheny Valley Hospital. He was born March 16, 1946, in New Kensington, to the late Joseph and Virginia (Gelorme) Maiure. Ron grew up in Arnold, graduating from Arnold High School in 1964. Ron went to work for National Torch Tip in Aspinwall, where he worked for more than 39 years as a production manager. Following, he then went to work for Deer Lakes School District for four years; he also did home construction for six years and was a bus driver for Roenigk for several years following his retirement. Ron was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and enjoyed participation in various sports, which also included coaching youth baseball, softball, basketball and soccer teams for his kids. During his twenties and thirties, Ron and his wife, Joyce, spent their leisure time in the horse business, participating in everything from showing pleasure horses to calf roping. He had a passion for writing short stories about life events. He was also a member of Bull Creek Presbyterian Church, West Deer. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Joyce (Christy) Maiure; his children, Lauren (Thomas Pusateri) Maiure, of Bethel Park, and Ronald F. Maiure, of West Deer; his grandchildren, Gianna Pusateri, Alexis Pusateri, Isabella Pusateri, Waylon Queen and Lila Thiry; his brother, Al (Connie) Maiure, of Mars; his sister, Janet Zupo, of Beaver; and all of his beloved nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Maiure; and his sister, Marie Juliano. Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township. All covid-19 restrictions will be followed, including wearing of masks and no more than 25 people in the funeral home at any one time. A private family funeral service will be held Friday, with the Rev. Robert Henry officiating. He will be privately laid to rest in Bull Creek Cemetery, West Deer. View the obituary and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com
.