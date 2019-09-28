Home

Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
Ronald G. Hamer Obituary
Ronald G. Hamer, RT (R), 78, of North Versailles, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Deborah Hamer; loving father of Ronald E. (Deanna) and Charles (fiancee Diane); grandfather of Stephanie, Andrew and Katelyn (Nick Penvose); great-grandfather of Marshall; second youngest of 13 siblings; and a son of the late Frank and Ada Hamer. Ronald worked at Westinghouse in Turtle Creek until it closed in 1988. He had an associate degree in radiology and worked as a radiologic technologist until he retired. Ron's family would like to extend a special thank you to Cheryl Burris, who helped care for Ron.
Professional services trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox.
www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 28, 2019
