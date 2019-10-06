Home

Ronald Herstek


1940 - 01
Ronald Herstek Obituary
Ronald "Topsy" Herstek, 79, of Frazer Township, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at the Warren General Hospital emergency room. Born Jan. 31, 1940, in Rural Ridge, he was the son of the late John and Katheryn (Medvid) Herstek. He graduated from East Deer High School, Class of 1959. He was a member of Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, Creighton. Ron retired from Glenshaw Glass in 2000. He was a loved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who enjoyed spending time at his family's camp in Warren County and watching the Pittsburgh Pirates. Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Mary Dee (Dolansky) Herstek; a son, Ronald (Ruth Ann) Herstek, of Upper Burrell; a daughter, Kim (John) Broniek, of Highland Park; four granddaughters, Julie ( Luke) Gross, Jenna (Troy) Highfield, Jamie Herstek and Emelyn Broniek; two great-grandsons, Ryker Highfield and Conor Gross; three sisters, Dorothy Valerio, of Cheswick, Joan Herstek, of Rural Ridge, and Nancy (Richard) Troyak, of Canton, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, John Herstek, William Herstek and Edward Herstek; and two sisters, Bernice Stegner and Betty Rebelis.
Family and friends will be received from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the PAUL R. AJAK FUNERAL HOME INC., 921 Freeport Road, Creighton, where a parting prayer will be held at 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in Holy Family Roman Catholic Church. 787 Freeport Road, Creighton. Burial will be in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.ajakfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2019
