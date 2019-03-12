Ronald J. Gaito, 80, of New Kensington, died Sunday, March 10, 2019, in his home. He was born July 21, 1938, in New Kensington, son of the late Anthony and Concetta (Picone) Gaito. Ron was a technician at Alcoa Research for 30 years before retiring. He was a life member of the Arnold Lions Club, serving as a Past King Lion, and was an Army veteran. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sandra (Smith) Gaito, of New Kensington; two daughters, Jennifer (Jeffrey) Hill, of Leechburg, and Leslie (Matthew) Hill, of New Kensington; and four grandchildren, Andrew, Grace, Riley and Hannah Hill. He is also survived by a brother, Charles T. (Joyce) Gaito, of Arnold. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Gaito; and a sister, Mary Long.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 5th Ave., Arnold, PA 15068, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home, with Pastor Robert Shallenberger officiating. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, those who desire may make donations to the Arnold Lions Club c/o Dennis Murphy, 247 Marlboro Drive, New Kensington, PA 15068. To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary