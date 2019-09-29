|
Ronald J. Oates, 60, of New Kensington, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. He was born Sept. 23, 1959, to Thomas W. Oates Sr., of Lower Burrell, and the late Jean Ann Stepano Oates, and was a lifelong resident of the local area. Mr. Oates was the owner-operator of Ole Plantation, Lower Burrell, for 42 years, and enjoyed landscaping, hiking and mountain biking. In addition to his father, he is survived by his brother, Thomas (Joan) Oates Jr., of Cantonsville, Md.; sister, Kristen Oates, of Pittsburgh; and nieces and nephews, Brian (Jennifer), Kevin and Tyler Oates, and Alina, Michael and Christopher Phillips.
Private arrangements are by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019