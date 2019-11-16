|
|
Ronald Keith Shaner, 86, of Savannah, Ga., died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. He passed away suddenly after a long battle with illness. He was preceded in death in 2017 by his loving wife of 63 years, Lois. Ron was also preceded in death in 2016 by his eldest son, Mitch (Beth), of Springfield, Ga. He is survived by sons, Jeff (Brenda), of Savannah, Ga., and Ben (Amy), of McMurray, Pa.; and daughter-in-law, Beth Shaner, of Springfield, Ga. He is also survived by his sister, Christine Fuller, of Leechburg; grandchildren, Brian Shaner (Roni), Janelle Altman (CJ), Brett Shaner (Morgan), Matthew, Eric and Ryan Shaner, Sarah and Garrett Shaner; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Ron was born Jan. 2, 1933, in Leechburg, to the late Keith and Lena (Kepple) Shaner. He lived most of his life in Leechburg/Allegheny Township. Ron worked as a machinist at the Allegheny Ludlum Steel mill in Brackenridge for 36 years. He enjoyed hunting, working outdoors and fixing lawnmowers. In 2003, he and Lois moved to Trenton, S.C. There he put his machinist skills to work helping to build a recreational plane. He will be fondly missed by his family and friends.
A memorial service is being planned in the Leechburg area.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 16, 2019