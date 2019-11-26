Home

Ronald Leonardi


1953 - 2019
Ronald Leonardi Obituary
Ronald "Cle" Leonardi, 66, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. He was the born April 24, 1953, in Export to the late Joseph Leonardi and Jean (Tony) Nicastro (Gale-Leonardi). He grew up in Arnold and graduated from Valley High School in 1971. Cle was the part-owner of Nicastro Rentals. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and reading the newspaper from front to back. He was also an avid sports fan and a member of the American Legion Arnold, Post 684. Cle is survived by his daughter, Vanessa (Nicholas) Black, of New Kensington; grandchildren, Jada, Bella, Kayla and Nicholas Black; brothers, Joseph Leonardi, of Pittsburgh, and Larry (Lori) Nicastro, of New Kensington; sister, Gale (Dave) Nicastro-Sowol, of Lower Burrell; and nieces and nephews, Jamie (Josh Line) Leonardi, of Oakmont, JR Leonardi, of Pittsburgh, Michael Nicastro, of Pittsburgh, Lindsay Nicastro, of Boston, Mass., and Ryan and Megan Sowol, both of Lower Burrell.
Per his wishes, there will be no visitation or service. Professional services are trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox.
As Cle loved to say, "Ring the Bell!" www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 26, 2019
