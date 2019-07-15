Home

Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Mego


1964 - 05
Ronald Mego Obituary
Ronald Mego, 55, of Leechburg, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019. He was born May 1, 1964, the son of the late Donald and Janice (Gasbarro) Mego. Ron had been employed by Mac Flo Water well Drilling Co. and had several roofing jobs in the construction field. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping with family and friends, and his true passion was riding his motorcycle. He is survived by his son, Dalton (Bridget) Mego, of Corsica; three daughters, Rachel (Chadd) Morrison, and Sarah Mego, both of West Virginia, and Ally (Michael) Mego, of Sarver; three sisters, Kimberly Mego and Bobbie Thomas, both of Leechburg, and Nikki Mego, of Ligonier; two granddaughters, Lucinda, Naomi and one on the way; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Mego; and two sisters, Cody Jo Quinn and Denise Mego.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, with a service at 8 p.m., at the JANETTE L. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME INC., 2842 River Road, Vandergrift, PA 15690, 724-567-7006, with Hosea Nabors officiating.
Online condolences may be made at gamblefh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 15, 2019
