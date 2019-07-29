|
Ronald P. Martin, 28, of Lower Burrell, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, in UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh, as the result of a tragic motorcycle accident. He was born Dec. 8, 1990, in Pittsburgh to Louis W. and Deborah Lynn McAninch Martin, of Upper Burrell, and was a lifelong resident of Lower Burrell. Ron worked as a machinist for Gupta Permold Corp., Pittsburgh and had previously worked for Curtiss Wright, Springdale and AutoZone, Allison Park. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, working on cars, going to the shooting range with his friends, and above all else, spending time with his daughters. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his three daughters, Veronica, Peyton, and Mia Martin; brother, Tyler Martin, and sister, Kelsey Martin, both of Upper Burrell; maternal grandmother, Phyllis McAninch, of Belle Vernon; and mother of his daughters, Kathryn Coulter, of Lower Burrell. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Henry and Catherine Martin; and maternal grandfather, Harry McAninch.
Friends are invited to dress casually for visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Rd. at Alder Street, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in care of the family for his daughters' future education. www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from July 29 to July 30, 2019