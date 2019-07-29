Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-4118
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald P. Martin


1990 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald P. Martin Obituary
Ronald P. Martin, 28, of Lower Burrell, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, in UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh, as the result of a tragic motorcycle accident. He was born Dec. 8, 1990, in Pittsburgh to Louis W. and Deborah Lynn McAninch Martin, of Upper Burrell, and was a lifelong resident of Lower Burrell. Ron worked as a machinist for Gupta Permold Corp., Pittsburgh and had previously worked for Curtiss Wright, Springdale and AutoZone, Allison Park. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, working on cars, going to the shooting range with his friends, and above all else, spending time with his daughters. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his three daughters, Veronica, Peyton, and Mia Martin; brother, Tyler Martin, and sister, Kelsey Martin, both of Upper Burrell; maternal grandmother, Phyllis McAninch, of Belle Vernon; and mother of his daughters, Kathryn Coulter, of Lower Burrell. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Henry and Catherine Martin; and maternal grandfather, Harry McAninch.
Friends are invited to dress casually for visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Rd. at Alder Street, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in care of the family for his daughters' future education. www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from July 29 to July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now