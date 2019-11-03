Home

Ronald P. Stringer Sr.


Ronald P. Stringer Sr. Obituary
Ronald P. "Big Ron" Stringer Sr., 68, of Apollo, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at home. Born May 31, 1951, in Spring Church, he was a son of the late Paschal and Marian (Cochran) Stringer. Ron was a 1969 graduate of Elders Ridge High School, and attended York College. He lived in the York area until returning to the Apollo area in 1990. Ron worked as a dock worker through The Teamsters for Motor Freight Company, St. Johnsbury Trucking Company and Pitt-Ohio Express, retiring in 2006. Ron was a member of Morningstar Baptist Church, and attended New Life Baptist Church. Ron loved working on the family farm and enjoyed walking. He was a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan. In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his siblings, Moses Johnson, William Stringer, Robert Stringer, Charity (Stringer) Cooley, Judith Stringer, James "Wylie" Stringer, Paula (Stringer) Crane and Christine (Stringer) Miller. He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Donna J. (Hart) Stringer, of Apollo; children, Ronald Paul "J.R." Stringer Jr., of Apollo, Jared Stringer, of Apollo, and Monica Stringer, of Apollo; brothers, Richard "Rick" Stringer, of State College, and Mark (Sharon) Stringer, of Spring Church; sisters, Joan E. Stringer and Jean E. Stringer, both of Riverdale, Ga., Patricia L. Stringer, of Harrisburg; and an abundance of nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and from 6 p.m. until the celebration of life tribute service at 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo.
Please join the family as they honor Big Ron's life. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2019
