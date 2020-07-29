Ronald R. Best, 75, of Gilpin Township, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in his residence. A son of the late Charles Robert Best and Twila Marie (Rosenberger) Best, he was born April 2, 1945, in Kittanning. Ronald was a veteran of the Army, having served as a medic stationed in Germany. For 30 years, he worked for Allegheny Ludlum in West Leechburg before retiring in 1996. Ronald was a member of the Schenley American Legion Post 775 and the Leechburg Moose Lodge 102. He was of the Lutheran faith and enjoyed watching football and gardening. Survivors include his son, Larry E. Best, of Gilpin Township; his daughter, Karen Best, of Leechburg; a brother, Larry Best (Linda), of Lower Burrell; three sisters, Shirley Shaner, of Gilpin Township, Donna B. Grafton (Eugene), of Gilpin Township, and Patricia Ann Best, of Kittanning. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathie (Hepler) Best, in 2010; three brothers, Paul J. Best Sr., Roger L. Best and Robert Eugene Best (infant); and a sister, Martha Cooper. Friends will be welcomed by his family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the CLAWSON FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051. All visitors are asked to respectfully follow current state guidelines concerning pandemic measures of required face coverings, social distancing and gathering restrictions. Private interment will be held in Greenwood Memorial Park in Lower Burrell. Condolences to the Best family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com
.