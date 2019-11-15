|
|
Ronald Richard Gregurich, 60, of Tarentum, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Allegheny Valley Hospital, after a battle with cancer. He was born March 19, 1959. He was raised by the late Walter Mochanski, and loving mother Carol Mochanski, who currently resides in Lower Burrell. Ron loved the Steelers, playing cards, cooking with his daughter, and hanging out with his childhood friends, siblings and mother. He was a jack of all trades, and knew a lot about everything. He was a painter, carpenter, dedicated chief engineer for Hilton/Marriott hotels, chef, butcher, you name it, and he seemed to be able to do it with success. He was well-loved and had an infectious personality that you couldn't help but want to be around. He often talked about his love for God, and trusted in Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He is survived by his mother, Carol; daughter, Amy Verri Peck (Daniel); siblings, Diana Coscarelli (Dan) and Brenda Mochanski Verner (Richard); and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Walter; and his brother, Walter Mochanski Jr.
Funeral services will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME of New Kensington.
The entire family gives many thanks to Walkers for all of their kindness.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2019