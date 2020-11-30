1/1
Ronald S. Jessup
Ronald S. Jessup, of Lower Burrell passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at the age of 78. He enjoyed spending time with his family, was an enthusiast of ham radio, technology, music, and traveling in his motorhome. Prior to retirement, he worked at Allegheny Technologies (ATI) for 34 years, was a graduate of Har-Brack High School in 1960, and focused on mathematics at IUP. He was preceded in passing by his parents, Samuel and Margaret (Harkleroad) Jessup. He is survived by his wife, Sharon (Fennell) Jessup; sister, Faye Clawson (husband Harold); his sons, Ronald (wife Melanie Scott) and Ryan, as well as several beloved nieces and nephews. All services are private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in his name to the American Cancer Society.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 30, 2020.
