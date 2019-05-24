Ronald "Perk" Sperski, 72, of New Kensington, went to be with the Lord Sunday, April 21, 2019. He was born June 23, 1946, in New Kensington, to the late Alex and Anna (Bonzani), of Arnold. Ron graduated from seminary school. He worked as a foreman at E.M.E. Enterprises in New Kensington for years before having heart problems. Ron was an avid reader and ball player; he loved reading the Bible and talking politics. Ron especially loved spending time with his family, they meant everything to him. Ron was a big fan of the Steelers, Penguins and Pirates. He also enjoyed feeding his birds, hiking, playing tennis, listening to music and watching television. Ron leaves behind his brother, Richard Sperski, of West Leechburg; daughter, Adrianne (Tom) Uhric, of Sarver; son, Ronald (Leslie) Sperski, of Arnold; son, Joseph (Brenda) Sperski, of West Leechburg; daughter, Mindy (Tim) Hank, of New Kensington; and daughter, Andrea (Douglas) Williams, of Arnold; his grandchildren, Brittany, Andrea, Jeremy, Megan, KayLeigh, Aleeyah, RJ, Kate, Auriana and Aaliyah; also his granddogs and grandcats. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 24, 2019