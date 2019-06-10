Ronald T. Oshnock, 67, of Tampa, Fla., formerly of Creighton, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, in his sleep. He was born Nov.30, 1951, in New Kensington, the son of the late Frank and Gerry Oshnock. He attended Deer Lakes High School, graduating in 1970. He worked at Volkswagen for 10 years and worked 25 years at Smithfield Foods in Arnold before retiring in 2015 and moving to Tampa, Fla. He loved his family and was proud of his children and grandchildren. He was an avid Steelers and Penguins fan. He is survived by four children, Jonathan (Andrea Hall) Oshnock, of Girard, Pa., Patrick Oshnock, of Denver, Colo., Chad (Jennifer Lynn) Oshnock, of Tampa, Fla., and presently at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afganistan, and Natalie (Brandon Hill), of Tampa ,Fla.; three grandchildren, Sariah, Kayla and Isabella Oshnock, of Tampa, Fla.; brothers, Mike (Cathy) Oshnock and Dave (Mary Anne) Oshnock, of Natrona Heights; sister, Marilyn (Tom) Powell, of Mckinney, Texas; three nephews and nieces; and his Uncle Tom (Jean) Reilly, of Galloway, N.J. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a son, Ryan, in 2005.

A celebration of Ron's life will be held locally at a later date. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary