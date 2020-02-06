Home

Ronald W. Hines Sr.


1952 - 2020
Ronald W. Hines Sr. Obituary
Ronald W. Hines Sr., 67, of Harrison City, died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. He was born Feb. 29, 1952, in Greensburg, to the late Samuel and Elaine (Answine) Hines. Ron is survived by three children, Ronald Jr., Joshua and Taryn Hines; a granddaughter, Penelope Hines; and two sisters, Deborah Deem and Patricia Perdue. There will be no public services. Arrangements are entrusted to LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
