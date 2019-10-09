Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 335-1234
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
View Map
Funeral Mass
Following Services
St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church
1125 Leishman Ave.
New Kensington, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald McClosky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald W. McClosky


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald W. McClosky Obituary
Ronald William McClosky, 68, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. He was born Aug. 28, 1951, in New Kensington, to Robert S. McCloskey, of New Kensington, and the late Mary Louise Mydock. Ron was a 1969 graduate of Valley High School, and also received a bachelor of arts degree in political science from California University of Pennsylvania, and a master of arts degree in labor relations from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in New Kensington, and worked as a supervisor at McClosky Industries. Ron was an Eagle Scout. He loved spending time outdoors and fishing. He found joy in watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Pittsburgh Pirates compete. He also enjoyed playing drums for The Decades. He was a devoted uncle to Benjamin and loved spending time with his family. In addition to his father, Ronald is survived by his brother, Gary (Alissa) McClosky; nephew, Benjamin McClosky; and his companion, Beth Starr.
Viewing will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where prayers of transfer will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday. A funeral Mass will follow in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 1125 Leishman Ave., New Kensington.
Leave an online condolence at www.rossgwalker.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now