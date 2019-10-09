|
Ronald William McClosky, 68, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. He was born Aug. 28, 1951, in New Kensington, to Robert S. McCloskey, of New Kensington, and the late Mary Louise Mydock. Ron was a 1969 graduate of Valley High School, and also received a bachelor of arts degree in political science from California University of Pennsylvania, and a master of arts degree in labor relations from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in New Kensington, and worked as a supervisor at McClosky Industries. Ron was an Eagle Scout. He loved spending time outdoors and fishing. He found joy in watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Pittsburgh Pirates compete. He also enjoyed playing drums for The Decades. He was a devoted uncle to Benjamin and loved spending time with his family. In addition to his father, Ronald is survived by his brother, Gary (Alissa) McClosky; nephew, Benjamin McClosky; and his companion, Beth Starr.
Viewing will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where prayers of transfer will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday. A funeral Mass will follow in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 1125 Leishman Ave., New Kensington.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 9, 2019