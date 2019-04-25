Rosa "Rosie" (Schwarzensteiner) Goheen passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the age of 91. Rosa was born Dec. 22, 1927. "Oma," as her grandkids called her, was a fiery, outgoing, hilarious woman. She loved to garden, host family dinners, sing at church and feed the "bourds." She loved yellow cats, duckie wuckies and babies. Her laugh was infectious and she exuded love. Rosie spent her formative years living on a farm in beautiful Offenstetten, Germany, until she met and married World War II American solider Charles Goheen. Their love brought her to Natrona, where she would raise her daughter, Linda Spanik, and two sons, Charles and Gary Goheen. Rosie was a rainbow on a rainy day, a flower blooming in spring, a light in the darkness. She will be greatly missed by all those who were privileged enough to know such an amazing woman. Auf Wiedersehen. Wir lieben dich.

Professional services trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox.

www.thomasmsmithfuneralhome.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary