Rosa White, 84, of New Kensington, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Dec. 6, 1935, in Niederpretz, Germany, daughter of the late Josef and Rosa Meindl Reidl. Rosa enjoyed sewing, gardening and reading her Bible. She was a member of the Burrell Community Church, which she greatly loved. In addition to her parents, Rosa was preceded in death by two brothers, Josef and Alfons Reidl. Rosa was the beloved wife of 55 years to Dennis K. White; beloved mother of two sons, Gunther (Gundren) Reidl and Norbert (Carrie) White; beloved mother of two daughters, Evelin V.(Peter) Krahe and Denise R. Adamski; beloved sister of Richard Reidl; and beloved grandmother of seven grandchildren, Daniel, Grant Robert, Andrea, Matthew, Daniela, Sean and Peter Jr. Viewing and services were private in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, New Kensington, 724-337-3325, and were officiated by the Rev, Robert Lacock. Private burial was in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.