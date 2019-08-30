|
|
Rosalie M. Alfonsi, of Lower Burrell, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. She was born Oct. 26, 1931, in Brackenridge, to the late Mr. and Mrs. James and Annie Purpura (Messineo). She was a Harbrack High School graduate and also graduated from Robert Morris Business School. She worked briefly as a secretary for Allegheny Ludlum before becoming a fulltime homemaker. Rosalie married Warner Alfonsi in September of 1954, and together raised a family in Lower Burrell. She was a lifelong member of St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Parish, and participated in the Ladies Guild. Rosalie enjoyed cooking meals for her family, writing, reading and knitting. She was well known for her sense of humor, her conservational skills, her religious fervor, her kindness and never missed Mass. She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Mr. Warner Alfonsi; her sister, Mrs. Phyllis Atkinson; her children, Anthony (Stefonia) Alfonsi, Mary Anne Bowman, Lisa Bouch and Joseph Alfonsi; eight grandchildren and a great-granddaughter; and sister, Mrs. Phyllis Atkinson.
Friends will be received from 1 p.m. until Christian funeral Mass at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Margaret Mary Church, 3055 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019