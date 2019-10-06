|
Rosalie Virginia (McCann) Harmon, 99, of Plum, formerly of Lower Burrell, passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries, Cabot, just slightly short of her goal of living to 108. Although she fell short of reaching that goal, it wasn't for a lack of trying. She was a lady of true grit and determination. She will be missed. Rosalie was born Feb. 11, 1920, in East Brady, daughter of the late Arthur St. Clair and Virginia Burdette McCanna. Rosalie was born with a green thumb and could make anything with or without roots grow. She spent many hours volunteering, especially with the Salvation Army. She crocheted more lap blankets for nursing homes than could ever possibly be counted. She is survived by her children, Frank Jr. (Bonnie), of Upper Burrell, and Peggy (Eugene) Godleski and Marlene (Al Goldizen) Harmon, both of Plum; grandchildren, Bob (Susan) Willison, Jackie Willison, Shannon (Tim) Moret, Tim Harmon, Todd (Melissa) Harmon, Michael Godleski, Denise (Mike) Caldrone, Greg Godleski, Megan (Matthew) Menard, and Holly (Michael) Levin; 15 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. In addition, to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank (Doc) Harmon Sr.; a daughter, Dona Rose Willison; and two great-grandchildren, Sherry Lynn Harmon and Benjamin Moret.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068, 724- 335-6500, where a blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday with Pastor Sharon Waltenbaugh officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2019