Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home
2877 Leechburg Rd
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-6500
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosalie Harmon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosalie V. Harmon


1920 - 02
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosalie V. Harmon Obituary
Rosalie Virginia (McCann) Harmon, 99, of Plum, formerly of Lower Burrell, passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries, Cabot, just slightly short of her goal of living to 108. Although she fell short of reaching that goal, it wasn't for a lack of trying. She was a lady of true grit and determination. She will be missed. Rosalie was born Feb. 11, 1920, in East Brady, daughter of the late Arthur St. Clair and Virginia Burdette McCanna. Rosalie was born with a green thumb and could make anything with or without roots grow. She spent many hours volunteering, especially with the Salvation Army. She crocheted more lap blankets for nursing homes than could ever possibly be counted. She is survived by her children, Frank Jr. (Bonnie), of Upper Burrell, and Peggy (Eugene) Godleski and Marlene (Al Goldizen) Harmon, both of Plum; grandchildren, Bob (Susan) Willison, Jackie Willison, Shannon (Tim) Moret, Tim Harmon, Todd (Melissa) Harmon, Michael Godleski, Denise (Mike) Caldrone, Greg Godleski, Megan (Matthew) Menard, and Holly (Michael) Levin; 15 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. In addition, to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank (Doc) Harmon Sr.; a daughter, Dona Rose Willison; and two great-grandchildren, Sherry Lynn Harmon and Benjamin Moret.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068, 724- 335-6500, where a blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday with Pastor Sharon Waltenbaugh officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park.
www.giglerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosalie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now