Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
244 Franklin Ave
Vandergrift, PA 15690
724-568-3639
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
1919 - 2019
Rosanna Kepple Obituary
Rosanna Kepple, 100, of Vandergrift, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Sugar Creek Rest, Worthington. Born April 16, 1919, in Girty, she was the daughter of the late Abner and Mary Klingensmith. Rosanna was a member of First Lutheran Church in Vandergrift, and she enjoyed knitting and crocheting. Survivors include her son-in-law, Thomas Connor, of Apollo; her granddaughter, Cindy Connor, of Pittsburgh; her grandson, Thomas (Rachael) Connor Jr., of Robinson Township; and a grandson, Brody Connor. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth C.A. Kepple, and her daughter, Sandra E. Connor.
Family and friends will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at DUNMIRE-KERR AND ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday with Pastor Neal Galley officiating. Interment will be in Vandergrift Cemetery.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 16, 2019
