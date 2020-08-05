1/1
Rose A. Pomposini
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose A. Pomposini, 95, of Arnold, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Belair Health & Rehabilitation Center, Lower Burrell. She was born Aug. 30, 1924, in New Kensington, daughter of the late Francesco and Rosalia (Argento) Calabrese. She was the wife of the late Chester J. Pomposini. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Francyne Vagnozzi and Margaret Ustynik; a grandson, Frank Ferma; three sisters, Josephine Daluisio, Louise Corteal and Grace Andrin. She was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. Rose enjoyed cooking and shopping, and was a very generous person. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, and especially her special needs daughter, Celeste. She is survived by three daughters, Nancy Ferma, of Arnold, Rhonda Sufczinski, of Lower Burrell, and Celeste Pomposini, of Penn Hills; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a son-in-law, Bob Ustynik, of Texas; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Mass at 1 p.m. Thursday, at Mt. St. Peter Church. Arrangements are entrusted to GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC. 1509 5th Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor. Burial will be private. To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
Mt. St. Peter Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc.
1509 Fifth Avenue
Arnold, PA 15068
7243371212
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved