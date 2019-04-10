Rose (Conforti) Bonazza, 90, of Allison Park, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia, in Cabot. She was born July 4, 1928, in Belmonte, Calabria, Italy, daughter of the late Joseph and Domenica Conforti. Rose immigrated through Ellis Island when she was 11 years old, resided in Steubenville, Ohio, and graduated from Steubenville High School in 1947. Throughout her adult life, she lived in many locations including Sarver, Fairmont, W.Va., and Myrtle Beach, S.C. Rose had a gift for making lifelong friends everywhere she lived. She enjoyed sharing her love through cooking for her family and friends. Some of her favorite pastimes were baking, crafting and flower arranging. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Bonazza (1999); her brother, Frank Conforti; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Modesto and Louisa Bonazza; a brother-in-law Chester Bonazza, and his wife, Pat. Rose is survived by two sons, Joseph M. Bonazza and wife, Kimberly, of Tarentum, Thomas J. Bonazza and wife, Laura, of Fairmont, W.Va.; five grandchildren, Joseph Bonazza and wife, Michelle, Nicholas Bonazza and wife, Lauren, Ryan Bonazza and wife, Rebecca, Jonathan Bonazza and David Bonazza; eight great-grandchildren, Joseph, Elizabeth, Luca, Emma, Nico, Gianna Rose, Braydon and Bennett; one sister, Della McFadden and husband, Gerald, of Surfside Beach, S.C.; three sisters-in-law, Mary Jo Conforti, Anne Spinelli and husband, Amos, and Elsie Bonazza; one brother-in-law, Ralph Bonazza and wife, Mary Louise; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township, where parting prayers will be conducted at 9:15 a.m. Friday April 12, 2019, with the Catholic funeral Mass following in Holy Martyrs Roman Catholic Church, Tarentum, with the Rev. Aaron J. Kriss, officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township.

In lieu of flowers, Rose requested donations be made to Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023. View obituary and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary