Rose (Licata) Bowser, 86, of Arnold, died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at her residence, surrounded by loved ones. She was born March 28, 1933, in Arnold, where she was a lifelong resident, to the late Philip and Lilla Cirani Licata. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Bowser, in 1982; her brothers, Philip, Anthony and Ronald Licata; and her dear daughter, Linda. Survivors include her beloved daughter, Lisa (Richard) Gabrish, of New Kensington; her companion of 33 years, Ronald Lovic, of Arnold; her brothers, Charles Licata and Joseph Licata, of Verona; and her sisters, Grace DiMatteo, of Canonsburg, and Lillian (James) Chickowski, of Fort Wayne; her sister-in-law, Carol Licata, of Lower Burrell; her grandchildren, Heather Schmucker (Lisa Freeman), Scott (Laura) Gabrish and Derek Gabrish (Leanne Weiss); and her great-grandchildren, Santino and Rosie Gabrish. Also surviving her are countless extended family members and friends. She graduated from Arnold High School in 1951. She was a devout member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. She was a deeply caring person whose door was always open and whose guests were always full. Her greatest joy in life was to be with her family and friends. Rose was a loving, selfless and extremely kind person who made an impression on everyone she met. She was loved by many. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner-supervisor. Prayers of transfer will take place at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. To leave an online condolence, visit https://www.giunta-bertucci.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 15, 2019