Home

POWERED BY

Services
Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc.
1509 Fifth Avenue
Arnold, PA 15068
(724) 337-1212
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Bowser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose (Licata) Bowser


1933 - 2019
Send Flowers
Rose (Licata) Bowser Obituary
Rose (Licata) Bowser, 86, of Arnold, died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at her residence, surrounded by loved ones. She was born March 28, 1933, in Arnold, where she was a lifelong resident, to the late Philip and Lilla Cirani Licata. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Bowser, in 1982; her brothers, Philip, Anthony and Ronald Licata; and her dear daughter, Linda. Survivors include her beloved daughter, Lisa (Richard) Gabrish, of New Kensington; her companion of 33 years, Ronald Lovic, of Arnold; her brothers, Charles Licata and Joseph Licata, of Verona; and her sisters, Grace DiMatteo, of Canonsburg, and Lillian (James) Chickowski, of Fort Wayne; her sister-in-law, Carol Licata, of Lower Burrell; her grandchildren, Heather Schmucker (Lisa Freeman), Scott (Laura) Gabrish and Derek Gabrish (Leanne Weiss); and her great-grandchildren, Santino and Rosie Gabrish. Also surviving her are countless extended family members and friends. She graduated from Arnold High School in 1951. She was a devout member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. She was a deeply caring person whose door was always open and whose guests were always full. Her greatest joy in life was to be with her family and friends. Rose was a loving, selfless and extremely kind person who made an impression on everyone she met. She was loved by many. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner-supervisor. Prayers of transfer will take place at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. To leave an online condolence, visit https://www.giunta-bertucci.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.