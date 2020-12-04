1/1
Rose Discello
1925 - 2020-11-30
Rose Discello, 95, of New Kensington, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Belair Health and Rehabilitation Center, Lower Burrell. She was born Aug. 15, 1925, in New Kensington, to the late Frank and Angelina (Marsico) Arabia. She was the wife of the late John Discello in January 2020. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Julia Marie Discello Stanonis; six brothers, Dom, Joseph, Bruno, Carl, Samuel and Anthony; and five sisters, Antoinette Scalise, Mary Arabia, Kay Makara, Marietta Bettor and Minnie Nepolello. Rose was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington, Addolorata Society of the church and volunteered at Mt. St. Peter's school cafeteria for more than 40 years. She was also a member of the Columbiana Lodge. The Church and family were most important to her. Every Sunday, the family and extended family would go to her house to enjoy an Italian feast, especially her meatballs. Surviving her are three sons, John D. (Stephanie) Discello, of Arizona, Joseph (Debby) Discello, of Lower Burrell, and Michael (Christina) Discello, of New Kensington; a daughter, Marian (David) Rosenberger, of New Kensington; seven grandchildren, Joseph (Allison) Discello, Jason (Emily) Discello, Joshua Discello, Sara (Joseph) Schwartz, Christy Discello, Nicole Rosenberger and Danielle (Jerry) Hurley; 10 great-grandchildren, Alexis Aiello, Joseph Discello, Alaina Discello, Dominic Discello, Jason Discello Jr., Tyson Discello, Joseph Stanonis, Allison Stanonis and Ava and Ellie Schwartz; a sister, Gloria (James) Fish, of Allegheny Township: also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 8:30 to 9 a.m. Saturday in the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor. Prayers of transfer will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, followed by a funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. in Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. The family wishes to thank the staff at Belair for the good care that they gave their mother. To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
08:30 - 09:00 AM
Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc.
1509 Fifth Avenue
Arnold, PA 15068
7243371212
