Rose Ella Smith, 92, of Lower Burrell, died Sunday, May 26, 2019, in West Haven Quality Life Services, Apollo. She was born May 21, 1927, in Wilkinsburg, to the late Harry Bruce and Sarah Elizabeth Schroyer Miller, and has been a resident of Lower Burrell for the past 20 years, having previously resided in New Kensington/Washington Township. Rose was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church, Lower Burrell, and enjoyed sewing and reading. She worked as a seamstress for JC Penny, Lower Burrell, and Michelle's Bridal World, Apollo. She had also worked for Fabricana, in Apollo. She is survived by her four children, Jerry (Donna) Smith, of Victorville, Calif., Cynthia (Dave) Thomas, of Greensburg, Pamela Davis, of Worthington, and Sarah Kistler, of Frazer Township; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, David Miller, and sister, Betty Rice.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. until time of funeral service at 4 p.m. Thursday by Pastor Rex Wasser at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder St. Private burial will take place in Twin Valley Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626. www.RusiewiczFH.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 29, 2019