1/1
Rose F. Sikora-Evans
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose F. Sikora-Evans, 90, of Allegheny Township, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Rosebrook Assisted Living in Buffalo Township. Rose was born in Pittsburgh on Aug. 21, 1929, and was a daughter of the late Marianna (Gramatyka) and Martin Sikora. She was a 1947 graduate of Freeport High School. Rose worked as a glass inspector at Liberty Mirror/Pilkington in Brackenridge for 35 years. Rose had also worked part time for River Forest Country Club in Allegheny Township, Camerlo's Deli in Freeport, and for Brestensky's Meat Market in Allegheny Township. When she wasn't working, Rose enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, working on her family farm and just spending time with her family. She is survived by her daughter, Victoria and Anthony Trettel, of Allegheny Township; her two grandsons, Christopher Trettel and Martin and Heather Trettel; and two great-grandsons. Rose was preceded in death by her two brothers, John and Martin Sikora, and an infant sister. A private family visitation was held in REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC. in Freeport. A public Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, at St. Mary, Mother of God Church in Freeport with the Rev. Gilbert Gente officiating. Burial will be held in St. Mary Cemetery in Freeport. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Freeport Library Association, 428 Market St., Freeport, PA 16229; or St. Mary, Mother of God Church, 608 High St., Freeport, PA 16229. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary, Mother of God Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Redmond Funeral Home Inc
524 High St
Freeport, PA 16229-1222
7242954500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Redmond Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved