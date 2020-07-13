Rose F. Sikora-Evans, 90, of Allegheny Township, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Rosebrook Assisted Living in Buffalo Township. Rose was born in Pittsburgh on Aug. 21, 1929, and was a daughter of the late Marianna (Gramatyka) and Martin Sikora. She was a 1947 graduate of Freeport High School. Rose worked as a glass inspector at Liberty Mirror/Pilkington in Brackenridge for 35 years. Rose had also worked part time for River Forest Country Club in Allegheny Township, Camerlo's Deli in Freeport, and for Brestensky's Meat Market in Allegheny Township. When she wasn't working, Rose enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, working on her family farm and just spending time with her family. She is survived by her daughter, Victoria and Anthony Trettel, of Allegheny Township; her two grandsons, Christopher Trettel and Martin and Heather Trettel; and two great-grandsons. Rose was preceded in death by her two brothers, John and Martin Sikora, and an infant sister. A private family visitation was held in REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC. in Freeport. A public Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, at St. Mary, Mother of God Church in Freeport with the Rev. Gilbert Gente officiating. Burial will be held in St. Mary Cemetery in Freeport. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Freeport Library Association, 428 Market St., Freeport, PA 16229; or St. Mary, Mother of God Church, 608 High St., Freeport, PA 16229. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com
.