Rose M. (Lockard) Bigley, 86, of Leechburg, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot. A daughter of the late Dennis L. Lockard and Leona (Fisher) Lockard, Rose was born Jan. 30, 1934, in Allegheny Township. Rose was a homemaker and member of the First United Methodist Church, in Leechburg. She was a 1953 graduate of Apollo High School. Rose enjoyed walking her dog, Louie, quilting and spending time with her family. Survivors include her two brothers, Donald and Dave Lockard; two daughters, Deborah L. Kaufman, of Volant, and Robin L. Pochiba, of Leechburg; three grandchildren, Christina, Katelynn and Brett; and one great-granddaughter, Madilynn Rose. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Bigley; brother, Robert Lockard; and four sisters, Annabelle Smail, Edna Wyatt, Ida Anthony and Betty Jean Grey. CLAWSON FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051, is assisting the family with all private funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers, her family suggests donations to the Roaring Run Watershed Association at roaringrunapollo.org
or RRW, P.O. Box 333, Apollo, PA 15613. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com
.